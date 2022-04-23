On Air: Motley Fool Money
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 7:44 pm
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 5 9
Edman 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .341
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .216
Carlson rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .216
Arenado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .392
Dickerson dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .182
a-Pujols ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Nootbaar lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .125
Bader cf 2 2 0 0 2 1 .195
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .139
Knizner c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .318
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 0 3 0 4 6
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Drury dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
K.Farmer ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .107
Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Garcia c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .294
St. Louis 010 012 010_5 10 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Knizner (2), Goldschmidt (3), Senzel (2). RBIs_Knizner (6), Dickerson (4), Goldschmidt 2 (5), Edman (8). SB_Bader 3 (4), Nootbaar (1). CS_K.Farmer (1), Nootbaar (0).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Carlson 2, Dickerson, Knizner, Goldschmidt, Nootbaar); Cincinnati 1 (Lopez). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 16; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

GIDP_Pujols, Pham.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 1 (Moran, Lopez, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, W, 1-1 6 2-3 2 0 0 4 4 92 3.95
Pallante 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.42
Whitley 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, L, 1-2 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 3 88 6.88
Warren 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.40
Sims 1 2 2 2 0 1 21 18.00
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.45
Strickland 1 1 1 1 2 1 28 11.81
Moreta 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Pallante 1-0, Warren 2-1. HBP_Hudson (K.Farmer), Sims (Edman).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:13. A_28,598 (42,319).

