St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|5
|9
|
|Edman 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.341
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.392
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Pujols ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Nootbaar lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Bader cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.195
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.139
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|0
|3
|0
|4
|6
|
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Drury dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|K.Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.107
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|St. Louis
|010
|012
|010_5
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 7th.
LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Knizner (2), Goldschmidt (3), Senzel (2). RBIs_Knizner (6), Dickerson (4), Goldschmidt 2 (5), Edman (8). SB_Bader 3 (4), Nootbaar (1). CS_K.Farmer (1), Nootbaar (0).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Carlson 2, Dickerson, Knizner, Goldschmidt, Nootbaar); Cincinnati 1 (Lopez). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 16; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
GIDP_Pujols, Pham.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt); Cincinnati 1 (Moran, Lopez, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 1-1
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|92
|3.95
|Pallante
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.42
|Whitley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|88
|6.88
|Warren
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.40
|Sims
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|18.00
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.45
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|11.81
|Moreta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored_Pallante 1-0, Warren 2-1. HBP_Hudson (K.Farmer), Sims (Edman).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:13. A_28,598 (42,319).
