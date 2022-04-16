On Air: Federal News Network program
Steffen’s blunder gifts Liverpool cup semifinal goal vs City

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 11:13 am
LONDON (AP) — American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has blundered to gift Liverpool a goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.

City was already trailing 1-0 at Wembley when Steffen’s dithering allowed Sadio Mané to score Liverpool’s second in a meeting of the English Premier League’s top teams.

Receiving a tame back pass from John Stones, Steffen dawdled controlling the ball rather than using his second touch to clear. It gave time for Mané race into the penalty to put him under pressure and slide in to nudge the ball over the line.

City manager Pep Guardiola might be regretting sticking with his strategy of giving Steffen game time in the FA Cup and resting first-choice goalkeeper Ederson.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

