Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Rich Hill from the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Returned RHP Tyler Danish to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Ryan Burr to Charlotte (IL) on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Jason Foley and Angel De Jesus to Toledo (IL). Reinstated INF Javier Baez from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Spencer Howard from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Dennis Santana from the COVID-19 IL. Placed RHP Spencer Patton on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Taylor Widener from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Humberto Castellanos on the paternity list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Reyes Moronta from Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Zach McKinstry. Designated LHP Darien Nunez for assignment. Placed LHP David Price on the IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Justus Annunen to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson and C Mark Kastelic to Belleville (AHL). Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville.

