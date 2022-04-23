On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Swiatek to play Sabalenka in Stuttgart Open final

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 3:40 pm
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Stuttgart Open after both came through their respective semifinals on Saturday.

Swiatek stretched her winning run to 22 matches as she overcame Liudmila Samsonova 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5 to move into her fourth final of the season.

Sabalenka, who lost last year’s final to Ash Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have one win against each other. Sabalenka won at the WTA Finals last year, while Swiatek made up for that on her way to winning the Doha title this year.

She also won at Indian Wells and Miami and will hope to claim her fourth title of the year in Sunday’s final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

