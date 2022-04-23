Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|2
|2
|5
|6
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Refsnyder dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Shaw ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|3
|2
|2
|14
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.314
|J.Lowe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.170
|Walls 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.152
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|2_2
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|3_3
|3
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 7th.
E_Story (2), B.Lowe (3). LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_B.Lowe (1). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Kiermaier (1), off Robles. RBIs_Dalbec (2), Vázquez (4), Kiermaier 2 (5). SB_Story (1), Walls (3). SF_Vázquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Dalbec, Devers 2); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
GIDP_Arozarena.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Dalbec).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|48
|0.66
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.86
|Crawford
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|41
|9.00
|Danish
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
|Robles, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feyereisen
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.38
|Springs
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|0.00
|Adam
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|1.59
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Kittredge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.12
|Wisler, W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Springs 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:05. A_19,137 (25,000).
