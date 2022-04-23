On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Sports News

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 9:35 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 2 2 5 6
Story 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .233
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .172
Bradley Jr. rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .220
Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167
Vázquez c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .206
Refsnyder dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Shaw ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 3 2 2 14
B.Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .196
Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .367
Arozarena dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .207
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .314
J.Lowe lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .170
Walls 3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .250
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .152
Phillips rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .065
Boston 000 000 000 2_2 2 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 3_3 3 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 7th.

E_Story (2), B.Lowe (3). LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_B.Lowe (1). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Kiermaier (1), off Robles. RBIs_Dalbec (2), Vázquez (4), Kiermaier 2 (5). SB_Story (1), Walls (3). SF_Vázquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Dalbec, Devers 2); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Dalbec).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Whitlock 4 1 0 0 0 7 48 0.66
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.86
Crawford 3 1 0 0 0 5 41 9.00
Danish 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.00
Robles, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2 2-3 1 3 0 0 2 18 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feyereisen 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 0.00
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.38
Springs 2 0 0 0 2 2 32 0.00
Adam 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 1.59
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.12
Wisler, W, 1-0 1 2 2 1 0 1 23 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Springs 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:05. A_19,137 (25,000).

