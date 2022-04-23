On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 9:35 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 2 2 Totals 32 3 3 2
Story 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 1 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 J.Lowe lf 4 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 1 0 0 Walls 3b 4 1 0 0
Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 2
Vázquez c 3 0 0 1 Phillips rf 3 0 1 0
Refsnyder dh 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Shaw ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Boston 000 000 000 2 2
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 3 3

E_Story (2), B.Lowe (3). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_B.Lowe (1). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Kiermaier (1). SB_Story (1), Walls (3). SF_Vázquez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Whitlock 4 1 0 0 0 7
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0
Crawford 3 1 0 0 0 5
Danish 1 0 0 0 1 0
Robles L,1-1 BS,1-2 2-3 1 3 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Feyereisen 2 0 0 0 0 2
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Springs 2 0 0 0 2 2
Adam 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 0
Wisler W,1-0 1 2 2 1 0 1

Springs pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:05. A_19,137 (25,000).

