Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|2
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|3
|2
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lowe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Walls 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Refsnyder dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|2
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|3
|—
|3
E_Story (2), B.Lowe (3). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_B.Lowe (1). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Kiermaier (1). SB_Story (1), Walls (3). SF_Vázquez (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whitlock
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Danish
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robles L,1-1 BS,1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Feyereisen
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Springs
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Adam
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kittredge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler W,1-0
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
Springs pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:05. A_19,137 (25,000).
