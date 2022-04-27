Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Frazier dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Murphy ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walls 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kelenic rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moore ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Torrens ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|100
|200
|00x
|—
|3
E_Raleigh (3). DP_Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Winker (2). HR_Crawford (3), Toro (2), Kiermaier (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales L,1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Ramirez
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Festa
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sheffield
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen W,1-1
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Poche H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Raley H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kittredge S,3-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Y.Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Y.Ramirez (Margot). WP_Rasmussen.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:41. A_7,290 (25,000).
