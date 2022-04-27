Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 2 12 Frazier dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243 c-Murphy ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .435 France 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .366 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .164 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .349 Toro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .170 Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Kelenic rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .148 a-Moore ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Raleigh c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083 b-Torrens ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 7 3 3 7 Arozarena lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .203 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319 H.Ramirez dh 3 0 2 1 1 0 .346 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Margot rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Walls 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .281 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .209 Pinto c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .500

Seattle 000 000 101_2 5 1 Tampa Bay 100 200 00x_3 7 0

a-struck out for Kelenic in the 8th. b-struck out for Raleigh in the 8th. c-walked for Frazier in the 8th.

E_Raleigh (3). LOB_Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Winker (2). HR_Crawford (3), off Poche; Toro (2), off Kittredge; Kiermaier (2), off Y.Ramirez. RBIs_Crawford (9), Toro (5), H.Ramirez (4), Kiermaier 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Suárez, Winker 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Franco 2, Margot). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

GIDP_Díaz.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 11 3.86 Y.Ramirez 3 3 2 2 1 3 49 7.56 Festa 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 20 3.38 Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.52 Sheffield 2 0 0 0 1 0 25 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen, W, 1-1 6 2 0 0 1 9 84 3.50 Poche, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 3.00 Raley, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.18 Kittredge, S, 3-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Y.Ramirez 1-0, Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Y.Ramirez (Margot). WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:41. A_7,290 (25,000).

