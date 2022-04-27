Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|12
|
|Frazier dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|c-Murphy ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.435
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.366
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.349
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.170
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Kelenic rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|a-Moore ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|b-Torrens ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|H.Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.346
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Walls 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.209
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Seattle
|000
|000
|101_2
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|200
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Kelenic in the 8th. b-struck out for Raleigh in the 8th. c-walked for Frazier in the 8th.
E_Raleigh (3). LOB_Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Winker (2). HR_Crawford (3), off Poche; Toro (2), off Kittredge; Kiermaier (2), off Y.Ramirez. RBIs_Crawford (9), Toro (5), H.Ramirez (4), Kiermaier 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Suárez, Winker 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Franco 2, Margot). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
GIDP_Díaz.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11
|3.86
|Y.Ramirez
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|49
|7.56
|Festa
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.38
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.52
|Sheffield
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 1-1
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|84
|3.50
|Poche, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.00
|Raley, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.18
|Kittredge, S, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Y.Ramirez 1-0, Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Y.Ramirez (Margot). WP_Rasmussen.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:41. A_7,290 (25,000).
