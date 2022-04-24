Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|4
|
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 1b-3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|10x
|—
|5
LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Story (3), Refsnyder (1), Ramirez (3), Choi (4). HR_Díaz (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill
|4
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Valdez L,0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Brasier BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houck
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,1-1
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Poche H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thompson S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hill (Ramirez), Valdez 2 (Arozarena,Díaz). WP_Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:38. A_20,993 (25,000).
Copyright
