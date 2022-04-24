Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 1 9 Story 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Hernández cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .180 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .265 Bogaerts dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .350 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .154 Arroyo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 c-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Refsnyder rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 9 4 4 3 Arozarena lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .226 Franco ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .349 Ramirez dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .304 a-B.Lowe ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Díaz 1b-3b 2 2 1 1 1 0 .286 Walls 3b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .276 b-Choi ph-1b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .351 Margot rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .286 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .086 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .162

Boston 200 000 000_2 6 0 Tampa Bay 000 031 10x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Ramirez in the 5th. b-doubled for Walls in the 5th. c-flied out for Arroyo in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Story (3), Refsnyder (1), Ramirez (3), Choi (4). HR_Díaz (1), off Diekman. RBIs_Hernández (6), Verdugo (11), Choi 2 (10), Margot (7), Díaz (3). CS_Bruján (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Hernández); Tampa Bay 4 (Bruján, Margot 3). RISP_Boston 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_B.Lowe, Margot, Franco.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 4 4 0 0 3 1 62 4.85 Valdez, L, 0-1 1-3 0 3 3 1 0 10 3.24 Brasier, BS, 0-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86 Barnes 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 7.20 Diekman 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 1.93 Houck 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.87

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, W, 1-1 7 6 2 2 0 7 86 2.45 Poche, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Thompson, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 3-3, Diekman 2-1, Houck 1-0. HBP_Hill (Ramirez), Valdez 2 (Arozarena,Díaz). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:38. A_20,993 (25,000).

