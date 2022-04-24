Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.180
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Bogaerts dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Arroyo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|c-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|4
|4
|3
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.349
|Ramirez dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|a-B.Lowe ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Díaz 1b-3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Walls 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|b-Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.351
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.086
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Boston
|200
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|10x_5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Ramirez in the 5th. b-doubled for Walls in the 5th. c-flied out for Arroyo in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Story (3), Refsnyder (1), Ramirez (3), Choi (4). HR_Díaz (1), off Diekman. RBIs_Hernández (6), Verdugo (11), Choi 2 (10), Margot (7), Díaz (3). CS_Bruján (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Hernández); Tampa Bay 4 (Bruján, Margot 3). RISP_Boston 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_B.Lowe, Margot, Franco.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|62
|4.85
|Valdez, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3.24
|Brasier, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|7.20
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.93
|Houck
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.87
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 1-1
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|86
|2.45
|Poche, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Thompson, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 3-3, Diekman 2-1, Houck 1-0. HBP_Hill (Ramirez), Valdez 2 (Arozarena,Díaz). WP_Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:38. A_20,993 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.