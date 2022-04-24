On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 4:03 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 1 9
Story 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234
Hernández cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .180
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .265
Bogaerts dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .350
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .154
Arroyo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
c-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Refsnyder rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 9 4 4 3
Arozarena lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .226
Franco ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .349
Ramirez dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .304
a-B.Lowe ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Díaz 1b-3b 2 2 1 1 1 0 .286
Walls 3b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .276
b-Choi ph-1b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .351
Margot rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .286
Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .086
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .162
Boston 200 000 000_2 6 0
Tampa Bay 000 031 10x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Ramirez in the 5th. b-doubled for Walls in the 5th. c-flied out for Arroyo in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Story (3), Refsnyder (1), Ramirez (3), Choi (4). HR_Díaz (1), off Diekman. RBIs_Hernández (6), Verdugo (11), Choi 2 (10), Margot (7), Díaz (3). CS_Bruján (1).

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Hernández); Tampa Bay 4 (Bruján, Margot 3). RISP_Boston 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_B.Lowe, Margot, Franco.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 4 4 0 0 3 1 62 4.85
Valdez, L, 0-1 1-3 0 3 3 1 0 10 3.24
Brasier, BS, 0-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86
Barnes 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 7.20
Diekman 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 1.93
Houck 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.87
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, W, 1-1 7 6 2 2 0 7 86 2.45
Poche, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Thompson, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 3-3, Diekman 2-1, Houck 1-0. HBP_Hill (Ramirez), Valdez 2 (Arozarena,Díaz). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:38. A_20,993 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference...
5|1 NASCIO 2022 Midyear Virtual Conference
5|1 TOC Annual Institute
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories