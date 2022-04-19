Trending:
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 11:05 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 32 5 5 4
Arozarena lf 4 2 1 1 Villar 3b 5 0 1 0
Franco ss 5 1 3 2 Suzuki rf 1 0 0 0
Ramirez 1b 4 1 1 1 Contreras c 3 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 Happ lf 4 1 1 0
B.Lowe dh 4 0 2 1 Schwindel 1b 4 1 1 1
Margot cf 4 0 0 1 Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Heyward cf 1 0 0 0
J.Lowe rf 4 0 0 0 Wisdom ph-cf 3 1 1 2
Walls 2b 3 1 2 0 Frazier dh 2 1 0 0
Ortega ph 1 0 0 0
Hoerner ss 4 1 1 1
Tampa Bay 013 000 200 6
Chicago 000 300 200 5

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Díaz (2), Franco (6), Arozarena (5), Schwindel (2). 3B_Walls (1), Hoerner (1). HR_Franco (1), Wisdom (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wisler 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Fleming W,2-1 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 2
Adam H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Raley H,2 2-3 1 2 2 0 2
R.Thompson H,2 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Kittredge S,2-2 2 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Steele L,1-1 2 2-3 3 4 4 3 1
Chavez 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Roberts 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 3 2 2 0 1
Rucker 2 3 0 0 0 1

HBP_Raley (Frazier). WP_R.Thompson, Martin.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:09. A_26,568 (41,649).

Top Stories