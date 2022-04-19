Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|4
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Suzuki rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom ph-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Walls 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Frazier dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tampa Bay
|013
|000
|200
|—
|6
|Chicago
|000
|300
|200
|—
|5
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Díaz (2), Franco (6), Arozarena (5), Schwindel (2). 3B_Walls (1), Hoerner (1). HR_Franco (1), Wisdom (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wisler
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fleming W,2-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Adam H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|R.Thompson H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kittredge S,2-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele L,1-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Chavez
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Roberts
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rucker
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Raley (Frazier). WP_R.Thompson, Martin.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:09. A_26,568 (41,649).
