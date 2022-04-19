Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|4
|6
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.404
|Ramirez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|B.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.314
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Walls 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|4
|4
|6
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Suzuki rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.414
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Heyward cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|a-Wisdom ph-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Frazier dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Tampa Bay
|013
|000
|200_6
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|300
|200_5
|5
|0
a-homered for Heyward in the 4th. b-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Díaz (2), Franco (6), Arozarena (5), Schwindel (2). 3B_Walls (1), Hoerner (1). HR_Franco (1), off Steele; Wisdom (2), off Fleming. RBIs_Margot (6), Franco 2 (7), B.Lowe (7), Arozarena (3), Ramirez (3), Schwindel (6), Wisdom 2 (10), Hoerner (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Díaz 2, J.Lowe); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 11; Chicago 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_B.Lowe, Margot, Ramirez, Franco, Zunino, Madrigal. GIDP_Arozarena.
DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Schwindel).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|1.42
|Fleming, W, 2-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|65
|5.40
|Adam, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.08
|Raley, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|14
|4.50
|R.Thompson, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|0.00
|Kittredge, S, 2-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.50
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|48
|4.50
|Chavez
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|6.35
|Roberts
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.08
|Martin
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|7.36
|Rucker
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_R.Thompson 1-1, Chavez 2-0. HBP_Raley (Frazier). WP_R.Thompson, Martin.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:09. A_26,568 (41,649).
