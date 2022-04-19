Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 10 6 4 6 Arozarena lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .217 Franco ss 5 1 3 2 0 0 .404 Ramirez 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .286 Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 B.Lowe dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222 Margot cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .314 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .040 J.Lowe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Walls 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .238

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 5 4 4 6 Villar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .400 Suzuki rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .414 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Happ lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Schwindel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Heyward cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 a-Wisdom ph-cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Frazier dh 2 1 0 0 0 1 .143 b-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222

Tampa Bay 013 000 200_6 10 0 Chicago 000 300 200_5 5 0

a-homered for Heyward in the 4th. b-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Díaz (2), Franco (6), Arozarena (5), Schwindel (2). 3B_Walls (1), Hoerner (1). HR_Franco (1), off Steele; Wisdom (2), off Fleming. RBIs_Margot (6), Franco 2 (7), B.Lowe (7), Arozarena (3), Ramirez (3), Schwindel (6), Wisdom 2 (10), Hoerner (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Díaz 2, J.Lowe); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 11; Chicago 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_B.Lowe, Margot, Ramirez, Franco, Zunino, Madrigal. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Schwindel).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 1.42 Fleming, W, 2-1 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 2 65 5.40 Adam, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.08 Raley, H, 2 2-3 1 2 2 0 2 14 4.50 R.Thompson, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 17 0.00 Kittredge, S, 2-2 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.50

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele, L, 1-1 2 2-3 3 4 4 3 1 48 4.50 Chavez 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 36 6.35 Roberts 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.08 Martin 1 3 2 2 0 1 24 7.36 Rucker 2 3 0 0 0 1 26 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_R.Thompson 1-1, Chavez 2-0. HBP_Raley (Frazier). WP_R.Thompson, Martin.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:09. A_26,568 (41,649).

