Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 11:05 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 10 6 4 6
Arozarena lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .217
Franco ss 5 1 3 2 0 0 .404
Ramirez 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .286
Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
B.Lowe dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222
Margot cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .314
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .040
J.Lowe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Walls 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .238
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 5 4 4 6
Villar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .400
Suzuki rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .414
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Happ lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Schwindel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .256
Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Heyward cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316
a-Wisdom ph-cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Frazier dh 2 1 0 0 0 1 .143
b-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Hoerner ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Tampa Bay 013 000 200_6 10 0
Chicago 000 300 200_5 5 0

a-homered for Heyward in the 4th. b-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Díaz (2), Franco (6), Arozarena (5), Schwindel (2). 3B_Walls (1), Hoerner (1). HR_Franco (1), off Steele; Wisdom (2), off Fleming. RBIs_Margot (6), Franco 2 (7), B.Lowe (7), Arozarena (3), Ramirez (3), Schwindel (6), Wisdom 2 (10), Hoerner (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Díaz 2, J.Lowe); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 11; Chicago 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_B.Lowe, Margot, Ramirez, Franco, Zunino, Madrigal. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Schwindel).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wisler 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 1.42
Fleming, W, 2-1 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 2 65 5.40
Adam, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.08
Raley, H, 2 2-3 1 2 2 0 2 14 4.50
R.Thompson, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 17 0.00
Kittredge, S, 2-2 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.50
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Steele, L, 1-1 2 2-3 3 4 4 3 1 48 4.50
Chavez 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 36 6.35
Roberts 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.08
Martin 1 3 2 2 0 1 24 7.36
Rucker 2 3 0 0 0 1 26 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_R.Thompson 1-1, Chavez 2-0. HBP_Raley (Frazier). WP_R.Thompson, Martin.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:09. A_26,568 (41,649).

Top Stories