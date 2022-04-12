Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|43
|9
|13
|9
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|3
|2
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|3
|3
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Arozarena lf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pinder lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vogt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pache pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|300
|001
|300
|1
|—
|8
|Tampa Bay
|141
|001
|000
|2
|—
|9
E_Oller (1), Andrus (1), Kemp (2), B.Lowe (1). DP_Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 14. 2B_Pinder (2), Arozarena (1), Zunino (1), Choi (2), Walls (1), Franco (3). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Lowrie (1), B.Lowe (2), Choi (1), Phillips (1). SB_Piscotty (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oller
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Lemoine
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kolarek
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Jiménez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Snead
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Moll
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Romero
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|1
|Springs
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley H,1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wisler H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Garza Jr. BS,0-1
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Thompson W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Garza Jr. (Neuse). WP_Snead, Wisler.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_4:12. A_7,588 (25,000).
