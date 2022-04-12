Trending:
Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 11:12 pm
Oakland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 8 7 Totals 43 9 13 9
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 5 3 2 1
Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 Franco ss 5 2 2 1
Lowrie dh 4 2 1 3 Choi 1b 3 1 3 3
Murphy c 4 1 0 0 Díaz ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Brown cf 3 2 2 1 Arozarena lf 6 0 1 1
Pinder lf 5 1 1 2 J.Lowe dh 4 0 0 0
McKinney 1b-rf 4 0 1 1 Margot rf 5 0 1 1
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 Phillips cf 4 1 1 1
Vogt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 5 1 1 0
Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 Walls 3b 4 1 2 1
Pache pr 0 0 0 0
Smith 3b 1 0 0 0
Oakland 300 001 300 1 8
Tampa Bay 141 001 000 2 9

E_Oller (1), Andrus (1), Kemp (2), B.Lowe (1). DP_Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 14. 2B_Pinder (2), Arozarena (1), Zunino (1), Choi (2), Walls (1), Franco (3). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Lowrie (1), B.Lowe (2), Choi (1), Phillips (1). SB_Piscotty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Oller 1 1-3 5 5 5 3 3
Lemoine 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Kolarek 1 1-3 3 1 1 2 0
Jiménez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Snead 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Acevedo 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Moll 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 1 1 1
Tampa Bay
Romero 1 2-3 2 3 3 5 1
Springs 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Raley H,1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Wisler H,1 1 1 1 0 1 2
Garza Jr. BS,0-1 3 3 3 3 3 1
Thompson W,1-0 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Garza Jr. (Neuse). WP_Snead, Wisler.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_4:12. A_7,588 (25,000).

