Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|7
|9
|8
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Lowrie dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.333
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.095
|Brown cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.294
|Pinder lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.263
|McKinney 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|b-Vogt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.375
|1-Pache pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Smith 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|9
|13
|9
|8
|11
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.550
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.615
|a-Díaz ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Arozarena lf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.118
|Margot rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.400
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.154
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Walls 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Oakland
|300
|001
|300
|1_8
|8
|3
|Tampa Bay
|141
|001
|000
|2_9
|13
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Choi in the 7th. b-grounded out for Piscotty in the 10th.
1-ran for Neuse in the 8th.
E_Oller (1), Andrus (1), Kemp (2), B.Lowe (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 14. 2B_Pinder (2), Arozarena (1), Zunino (1), Choi (2), Walls (1), Franco (3). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Lowrie (1), off Romero; B.Lowe (2), off Oller; Choi (1), off Oller; Phillips (1), off Lemoine. RBIs_Lowrie 3 (4), Brown (8), Pinder 2 (4), McKinney (2), B.Lowe (4), Walls (1), Choi 3 (5), Phillips (2), Arozarena (1), Franco (4), Margot (2). SB_Piscotty (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Neuse, Piscotty); Tampa Bay 6 (Phillips 3, Margot 2, Díaz). RISP_Oakland 5 for 10; Tampa Bay 5 for 20.
GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, B.Lowe, Díaz).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|56
|33.75
|Lemoine
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|45
|5.40
|Kolarek
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|38
|6.75
|Jiménez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Snead
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|6.75
|Acevedo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.45
|Moll
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Trivino, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|15
|10.80
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Romero
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|1
|59
|16.20
|Springs
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Raley, H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.00
|Wisler, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.70
|Garza Jr., BS, 0-1
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|38
|9.00
|Thompson, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Jiménez 2-1, Snead 1-0, Moll 1-0, Springs 2-0. IBB_off Garza Jr. (McKinney), off Trivino (J.Lowe). HBP_Garza Jr. (Neuse). WP_Snead, Wisler.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_4:12. A_7,588 (25,000).
