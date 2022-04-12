Trending:
Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 11:12 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 8 7 9 8
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .263
Lowrie dh 4 2 1 3 1 0 .333
Murphy c 4 1 0 0 1 3 .095
Brown cf 3 2 2 1 2 0 .294
Pinder lf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .263
McKinney 1b-rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .143
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .364
b-Vogt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .375
1-Pache pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 9 13 9 8 11
B.Lowe 2b 5 3 2 1 1 1 .263
Franco ss 5 2 2 1 1 1 .550
Choi 1b 3 1 3 3 1 0 .615
a-Díaz ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Arozarena lf 6 0 1 1 0 0 .222
J.Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 2 3 .118
Margot rf 5 0 1 1 1 1 .400
Phillips cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .154
Zunino c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .091
Walls 3b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .273
Oakland 300 001 300 1_8 8 3
Tampa Bay 141 001 000 2_9 13 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Choi in the 7th. b-grounded out for Piscotty in the 10th.

1-ran for Neuse in the 8th.

E_Oller (1), Andrus (1), Kemp (2), B.Lowe (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 14. 2B_Pinder (2), Arozarena (1), Zunino (1), Choi (2), Walls (1), Franco (3). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Lowrie (1), off Romero; B.Lowe (2), off Oller; Choi (1), off Oller; Phillips (1), off Lemoine. RBIs_Lowrie 3 (4), Brown (8), Pinder 2 (4), McKinney (2), B.Lowe (4), Walls (1), Choi 3 (5), Phillips (2), Arozarena (1), Franco (4), Margot (2). SB_Piscotty (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Neuse, Piscotty); Tampa Bay 6 (Phillips 3, Margot 2, Díaz). RISP_Oakland 5 for 10; Tampa Bay 5 for 20.

GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, B.Lowe, Díaz).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oller 1 1-3 5 5 5 3 3 56 33.75
Lemoine 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 45 5.40
Kolarek 1 1-3 3 1 1 2 0 38 6.75
Jiménez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 0.00
Snead 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 6.75
Acevedo 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.45
Moll 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Trivino, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 15 10.80
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Romero 1 2-3 2 3 3 5 1 59 16.20
Springs 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Raley, H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 31 0.00
Wisler, H, 1 1 1 1 0 1 2 28 2.70
Garza Jr., BS, 0-1 3 3 3 3 3 1 38 9.00
Thompson, W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Jiménez 2-1, Snead 1-0, Moll 1-0, Springs 2-0. IBB_off Garza Jr. (McKinney), off Trivino (J.Lowe). HBP_Garza Jr. (Neuse). WP_Snead, Wisler.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_4:12. A_7,588 (25,000).

Top Stories