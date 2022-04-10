Texas 12, Toronto 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 12 11 12 7 10 Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .077 Seager ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .462 Garver dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .222 A.García rf-cf 4 2 0 0 1 2 .091 Ibáñez 1b-3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .154 Solak lf 3 4 2 1 2 0 .667 K.Calhoun rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Culberson 3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .500 b-Lowe ph-1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .455 Heim c 3 2 2 3 2 0 .429 White cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Miller ph-rf-lf 3 2 2 4 0 1 .364

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 10 6 1 14 Springer dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .308 Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .308 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .455 Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .167 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .200 Tapia cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 c-Biggio ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .571

Texas 010 620 300_12 11 0 Toronto 411 000 000_6 10 0

a-doubled for White in the 4th. b-singled for Culberson in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Espinal in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Ibáñez (1), Miller (1), Jansen (1), Springer (1). HR_Solak (1), off Ryu; Heim (1), off Saucedo; Miller (2), off Saucedo; Springer (1), off Howard; Chapman (1), off Howard; Jansen (2), off Howard; Guerrero Jr. (1), off Howard. RBIs_Solak (1), Ibáñez (2), Culberson (1), Heim 3 (3), Miller 4 (5), Seager (2), Lowe (4), Springer (1), Chapman 3 (3), Jansen (2), Guerrero Jr. (4). SB_A.García (1). SF_Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Semien, Ibáñez); Toronto 3 (Springer, Guerrero Jr., Bichette). RISP_Texas 6 for 12; Toronto 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ibáñez. GIDP_Tapia.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard 3 6 6 6 0 5 49 18.00 Burke, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 5 35 0.00 Santana, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.86 King 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 10.80 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 13.50 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 0.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 3 1-3 5 6 6 2 4 70 16.20 Merryweather, L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 13 5.40 Stripling 1 1 2 2 3 0 24 9.00 Phelps 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2 20 6.75 Saucedo 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 19 15.43 Thornton 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 2-2, Saucedo 1-1, Thornton 1-0. HBP_Barlow (Biggio). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:24. A_31,549 (53,506).

