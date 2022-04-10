Texas 12, Toronto 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|12
|11
|12
|7
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.462
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|A.García rf-cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.091
|Ibáñez 1b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.154
|Solak lf
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.667
|K.Calhoun rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Culberson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Lowe ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.455
|Heim c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.429
|White cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Miller ph-rf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.364
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|1
|14
|
|Springer dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.455
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|c-Biggio ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.571
|Texas
|010
|620
|300_12
|11
|0
|Toronto
|411
|000
|000_6
|10
|0
a-doubled for White in the 4th. b-singled for Culberson in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Espinal in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Ibáñez (1), Miller (1), Jansen (1), Springer (1). HR_Solak (1), off Ryu; Heim (1), off Saucedo; Miller (2), off Saucedo; Springer (1), off Howard; Chapman (1), off Howard; Jansen (2), off Howard; Guerrero Jr. (1), off Howard. RBIs_Solak (1), Ibáñez (2), Culberson (1), Heim 3 (3), Miller 4 (5), Seager (2), Lowe (4), Springer (1), Chapman 3 (3), Jansen (2), Guerrero Jr. (4). SB_A.García (1). SF_Miller.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Semien, Ibáñez); Toronto 3 (Springer, Guerrero Jr., Bichette). RISP_Texas 6 for 12; Toronto 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ibáñez. GIDP_Tapia.
DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|0
|5
|49
|18.00
|Burke, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|35
|0.00
|Santana, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.86
|King
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|10.80
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|13.50
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|3
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|70
|16.20
|Merryweather, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|5.40
|Stripling
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|24
|9.00
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|6.75
|Saucedo
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|15.43
|Thornton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 2-2, Saucedo 1-1, Thornton 1-0. HBP_Barlow (Biggio). WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:24. A_31,549 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.