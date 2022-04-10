On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 12, Toronto 6

The Associated Press
April 10, 2022 5:18 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 12 11 12 Totals 36 6 10 6
Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 Springer dh 5 1 2 1
Seager ss 5 0 2 1 Bichette ss 5 0 0 0
Garver dh 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1
A.García rf-cf 4 2 0 0 Hernández rf 4 1 1 0
Ibáñez 1b-3b 5 1 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0
Solak lf 3 4 2 1 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 3
K.Calhoun rf 0 0 0 0 Tapia cf 4 0 1 0
Culberson 3b 2 1 1 1 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0
Lowe ph-1b 2 0 1 1 Biggio ph 0 0 0 0
Heim c 3 2 2 3 Jansen c 4 1 2 1
White cf 1 0 0 0
Miller ph-rf 3 2 2 4
Texas 010 620 300 12
Toronto 411 000 000 6

DP_Texas 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Ibáñez (1), Miller (1), Jansen (1), Springer (1). HR_Solak (1), Heim (1), Miller (2), Springer (1), Chapman (1), Jansen (2), Guerrero Jr. (1). SB_A.García (1). SF_Miller (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Howard 3 6 6 6 0 5
Burke W,1-0 2 1 0 0 1 5
Santana H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
King 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Ryu 3 1-3 5 6 6 2 4
Merryweather L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Stripling 1 1 2 2 3 0
Phelps 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2
Saucedo 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Thornton 2 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Barlow (Biggio). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

T_3:24. A_31,549 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News