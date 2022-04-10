Texas 12, Toronto 6

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|12
|11
|12
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.García rf-cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 1b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solak lf
|3
|4
|2
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Biggio ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|White cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller ph-rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|010
|620
|300
|—
|12
|Toronto
|411
|000
|000
|—
|6
DP_Texas 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Ibáñez (1), Miller (1), Jansen (1), Springer (1). HR_Solak (1), Heim (1), Miller (2), Springer (1), Chapman (1), Jansen (2), Guerrero Jr. (1). SB_A.García (1). SF_Miller (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|0
|5
|Burke W,1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Santana H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|King
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu
|3
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Merryweather L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Stripling
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Saucedo
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Thornton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Barlow (Biggio). WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:24. A_31,549 (53,506).
