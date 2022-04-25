Texas 6, Houston 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|
|McCormick cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Solak lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Miller ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ibáñez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|White cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Calhoun ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Texas
|010
|000
|23x
|—
|6
E_Peña (3). DP_Houston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Houston 9, Texas 9. 2B_Gurriel (7), Lowe (4), W.Calhoun (3), García (3). HR_Alvarez (4). SB_Tucker (2), Gurriel (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Maton L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mushinski
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Blanco
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|King
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moore W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bush H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Valdez (Solak). WP_Valdez, Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:14. A_17,420 (40,300).
