Texas 6, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|
|McCormick cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.169
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.067
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|3
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.188
|García rf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Solak lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|c-Miller ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Ibáñez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-W.Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|White cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|b-K.Calhoun ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Houston
|010
|001
|000_2
|8
|1
|Texas
|010
|000
|23x_6
|11
|0
a-doubled for Ibáñez in the 7th. b-flied out for White in the 7th. c-flied out for Solak in the 7th.
E_Peña (3). LOB_Houston 9, Texas 9. 2B_Gurriel (7), Lowe (4), W.Calhoun (3), García (3). HR_Alvarez (4), off Dunning. RBIs_Alvarez (7), Tucker (5), Culberson (5), Semien (6), Seager (9), García 3 (10). SB_Tucker (2), Gurriel (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Peña 2, Castro 2); Texas 5 (Ibáñez, Culberson, García, Miller, Seager). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Texas 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Culberson, K.Calhoun 2. GIDP_Lowe.
DP_Houston 1 (Díaz, Peña, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|97
|3.15
|Maton, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|3.68
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.80
|Mushinski
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|8.10
|Blanco
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|7.11
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|88
|4.91
|King
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.52
|Moore, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.42
|Bush, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.57
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-1, Blanco 2-2, King 1-1. HBP_Valdez (Solak). WP_Valdez, Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:14. A_17,420 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.