Texas 6, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 3 9 McCormick cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .311 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235 Tucker rf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .169 Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .184 Castro c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .067 Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 11 6 3 6 Semien 2b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .188 García rf-cf 5 0 2 3 0 1 .200 Seager ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .258 Garver c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .157 Solak lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .242 c-Miller ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .381 Culberson 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .200 Ibáñez dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217 a-W.Calhoun ph-dh 2 2 2 0 0 0 .182 White cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .250 b-K.Calhoun ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .189

Houston 010 001 000_2 8 1 Texas 010 000 23x_6 11 0

a-doubled for Ibáñez in the 7th. b-flied out for White in the 7th. c-flied out for Solak in the 7th.

E_Peña (3). LOB_Houston 9, Texas 9. 2B_Gurriel (7), Lowe (4), W.Calhoun (3), García (3). HR_Alvarez (4), off Dunning. RBIs_Alvarez (7), Tucker (5), Culberson (5), Semien (6), Seager (9), García 3 (10). SB_Tucker (2), Gurriel (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Peña 2, Castro 2); Texas 5 (Ibáñez, Culberson, García, Miller, Seager). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Texas 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Culberson, K.Calhoun 2. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_Houston 1 (Díaz, Peña, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 6 4 1 0 2 5 97 3.15 Maton, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 3.68 Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.80 Mushinski 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 10 8.10 Blanco 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 12 7.11

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning 5 2-3 5 2 2 1 5 88 4.91 King 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.52 Moore, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.42 Bush, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 2.57 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-1, Blanco 2-2, King 1-1. HBP_Valdez (Solak). WP_Valdez, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:14. A_17,420 (40,300).

