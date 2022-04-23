Trending:
Texas 8, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 1:00 am
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 9 6 Totals 29 1 2 1
Miller lf 4 0 1 1 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0
Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0
Semien 2b 3 1 0 1 Murphy dh 4 1 1 0
Seager ss 5 0 1 0 Brown 1b 4 0 1 1
García cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 3 1 2 2 A.Allen c 2 0 0 0
K.Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 Bethancourt ph-c 1 0 0 0
Garver ph 1 0 0 0 Pache cf 2 0 0 0
White cf 0 0 0 0 McDonald rf 2 0 0 0
Ibáñez 3b 3 2 1 1 N.Allen 2b 3 0 0 0
W.Calhoun dh 2 1 0 0
Solak ph-dh 1 0 1 0
Heim c 3 2 2 1
Texas 050 000 003 8
Oakland 000 100 000 1

E_Brown (1). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Heim (1), Murphy (7), Brown (3). HR_Lowe (1), Ibáñez (1). SB_Neuse (1). SF_Semien (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto W,1-0 5 2 1 1 1 5
Moore 2 0 0 0 2 3
King 1 0 0 0 0 0
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Oller L,0-2 5 5 5 5 2 2
Selman 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 5
Kolarek 1 3 3 3 2 2
Castellani 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kolarek pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.

WP_Castellani(2).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:05. A_7,012 (46,847).

