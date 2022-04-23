Texas 8, Oakland 1

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Murphy dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|White cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McDonald rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|N.Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Calhoun dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Solak ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heim c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|050
|000
|003
|—
|8
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Brown (1). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Heim (1), Murphy (7), Brown (3). HR_Lowe (1), Ibáñez (1). SB_Neuse (1). SF_Semien (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto W,1-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Moore
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|King
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oller L,0-2
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Selman
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Kolarek
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Castellani
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kolarek pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.
WP_Castellani(2).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:05. A_7,012 (46,847).
