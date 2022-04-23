Texas 8, Oakland 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|6
|5
|9
|
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|d-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.170
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|García cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.412
|K.Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|b-Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|White cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|W.Calhoun dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.115
|c-Solak ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Heim c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.381
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.341
|Murphy dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|A.Allen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Bethancourt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|McDonald rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|N.Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Texas
|050
|000
|003_8
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000_1
|2
|1
a-struck out for A.Allen in the 7th. b-struck out for K.Calhoun in the 8th. c-singled for W.Calhoun in the 9th. d-struck out for Miller in the 9th.
E_Brown (1). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Heim (1), Murphy (7), Brown (3). HR_Lowe (1), off Oller; Ibáñez (1), off Oller. RBIs_Lowe 2 (9), Ibáñez (5), Miller (6), Semien (5), Heim (9), Brown (12). SB_Neuse (1). CS_Solak (1). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (García); Oakland 2 (Brown, Andrus). RISP_Texas 3 for 4; Oakland 1 for 3.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|75
|1.80
|Moore
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|34
|1.69
|King
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.68
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.50
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, L, 0-2
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|88
|11.17
|Selman
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|46
|0.00
|Kolarek
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|35
|8.31
|Castellani
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Castellani 2-1. WP_Castellani(2).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:05. A_7,012 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.