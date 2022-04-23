Texas 8, Oakland 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 9 6 5 9 Miller lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .219 d-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Semien 2b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .170 Seager ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .275 García cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .184 Lowe 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .412 K.Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188 b-Garver ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 White cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Ibáñez 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .214 W.Calhoun dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .115 c-Solak ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Heim c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .381

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 2 1 3 10 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .341 Murphy dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259 Brown 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .188 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 A.Allen c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 a-Bethancourt ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Pache cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200 McDonald rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 N.Allen 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111

Texas 050 000 003_8 9 0 Oakland 000 100 000_1 2 1

a-struck out for A.Allen in the 7th. b-struck out for K.Calhoun in the 8th. c-singled for W.Calhoun in the 9th. d-struck out for Miller in the 9th.

E_Brown (1). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Heim (1), Murphy (7), Brown (3). HR_Lowe (1), off Oller; Ibáñez (1), off Oller. RBIs_Lowe 2 (9), Ibáñez (5), Miller (6), Semien (5), Heim (9), Brown (12). SB_Neuse (1). CS_Solak (1). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (García); Oakland 2 (Brown, Andrus). RISP_Texas 3 for 4; Oakland 1 for 3.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto, W, 1-0 5 2 1 1 1 5 75 1.80 Moore 2 0 0 0 2 3 34 1.69 King 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.68 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.50

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oller, L, 0-2 5 5 5 5 2 2 88 11.17 Selman 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 5 46 0.00 Kolarek 1 3 3 3 2 2 35 8.31 Castellani 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Castellani 2-1. WP_Castellani(2).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:05. A_7,012 (46,847).

