Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 8, Seattle 6

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 1:45 am
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 8 10 8 3 11
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .180
Seager ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .283
Garver c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .158
García rf-cf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .182
Solak lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250
c-K.Calhoun ph-rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .207
Lowe 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .396
Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .308
a-Miller ph-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Ibáñez dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .205
White cf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 6 10 12
Frazier 2b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .283
France 1b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .327
Winker lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .143
Suárez 3b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .186
Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 1 0 .310
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .400
Toro dh 3 0 1 0 2 1 .194
Rodríguez cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .136
D.Moore rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
b-Kelenic ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Texas 020 040 002_8 10 1
Seattle 500 000 010_6 7 3

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 5th. b-struck out for D.Moore in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Solak in the 7th.

E_Culberson (2), Frazier (2), Crawford 2 (3). LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 12. 2B_Ibáñez (2), White (2), García (2), Lowe (3), K.Calhoun (1), France (3). HR_Solak (2), off Gonzales; France (3), off Hearn; Crawford (1), off Hearn. RBIs_Ibáñez (4), White (1), Seager (8), García (7), Solak 2 (3), K.Calhoun (1), Lowe (7), France 2 (12), Crawford 3 (5), Suárez (9). SF_Seager.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (García, Miller, Semien); Seattle 5 (Crawford, Frazier, Rodríguez, Murphy 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Seattle 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Seager, Semien. GIDP_Winker.

DP_Texas 1 (Lowe, Seager).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn 3 4 5 5 4 4 78 7.59
Abreu 2 0 0 0 1 3 30 1.80
Martin, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.18
Patton, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.86
Bush, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 2 2 25 3.60
Barlow, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 25 4.15
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 4 2-3 6 6 2 1 6 94 3.29
Swanson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 0.00
Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.79
Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Steckenrider, L, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 26 3.18
Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Bush 2-0, Barlow 2-0, Swanson 1-0, Ramirez 1-0. HBP_Hearn (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:47. A_12,570 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories