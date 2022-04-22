Texas 8, Seattle 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 10 8 3 11 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .180 Seager ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .283 Garver c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .158 García rf-cf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .182 Solak lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250 c-K.Calhoun ph-rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .207 Lowe 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .396 Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .308 a-Miller ph-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Ibáñez dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .205 White cf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 10 12 Frazier 2b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .283 France 1b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .327 Winker lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .143 Suárez 3b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .186 Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 1 0 .310 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .400 Toro dh 3 0 1 0 2 1 .194 Rodríguez cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .136 D.Moore rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 b-Kelenic ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .154

Texas 020 040 002_8 10 1 Seattle 500 000 010_6 7 3

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 5th. b-struck out for D.Moore in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Solak in the 7th.

E_Culberson (2), Frazier (2), Crawford 2 (3). LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 12. 2B_Ibáñez (2), White (2), García (2), Lowe (3), K.Calhoun (1), France (3). HR_Solak (2), off Gonzales; France (3), off Hearn; Crawford (1), off Hearn. RBIs_Ibáñez (4), White (1), Seager (8), García (7), Solak 2 (3), K.Calhoun (1), Lowe (7), France 2 (12), Crawford 3 (5), Suárez (9). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (García, Miller, Semien); Seattle 5 (Crawford, Frazier, Rodríguez, Murphy 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Seattle 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Seager, Semien. GIDP_Winker.

DP_Texas 1 (Lowe, Seager).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hearn 3 4 5 5 4 4 78 7.59 Abreu 2 0 0 0 1 3 30 1.80 Martin, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.18 Patton, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.86 Bush, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 2 2 25 3.60 Barlow, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 25 4.15

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 4 2-3 6 6 2 1 6 94 3.29 Swanson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 0.00 Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.79 Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Steckenrider, L, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 26 3.18 Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Bush 2-0, Barlow 2-0, Swanson 1-0, Ramirez 1-0. HBP_Hearn (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:47. A_12,570 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.