Texas 8, Seattle 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|10
|8
|3
|11
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Garver c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.158
|García rf-cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.182
|Solak lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|c-K.Calhoun ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.396
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|a-Miller ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|White cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|10
|12
|
|Frazier 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|France 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.327
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.186
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.310
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.400
|Toro dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.194
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.136
|D.Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Kelenic ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Texas
|020
|040
|002_8
|10
|1
|Seattle
|500
|000
|010_6
|7
|3
a-grounded out for Culberson in the 5th. b-struck out for D.Moore in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Solak in the 7th.
E_Culberson (2), Frazier (2), Crawford 2 (3). LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 12. 2B_Ibáñez (2), White (2), García (2), Lowe (3), K.Calhoun (1), France (3). HR_Solak (2), off Gonzales; France (3), off Hearn; Crawford (1), off Hearn. RBIs_Ibáñez (4), White (1), Seager (8), García (7), Solak 2 (3), K.Calhoun (1), Lowe (7), France 2 (12), Crawford 3 (5), Suárez (9). SF_Seager.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (García, Miller, Semien); Seattle 5 (Crawford, Frazier, Rodríguez, Murphy 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Seattle 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Seager, Semien. GIDP_Winker.
DP_Texas 1 (Lowe, Seager).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn
|3
|
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|78
|7.59
|Abreu
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|1.80
|Martin, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.18
|Patton, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.86
|Bush, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|25
|3.60
|Barlow, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|4.15
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|2
|1
|6
|94
|3.29
|Swanson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
|Festa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.79
|Sheffield
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Steckenrider, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|3.18
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Bush 2-0, Barlow 2-0, Swanson 1-0, Ramirez 1-0. HBP_Hearn (Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:47. A_12,570 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.