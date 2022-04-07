On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Overnight weather delays start of the Masters

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 7:38 am
< a min read
      

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on The Masters (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

The start of the Masters has been delayed a bit because of overnight rain.

Everything was pushed back 30 minutes because of the storms, which followed daytime deluges on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 11:04 a.m. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will be on the first tee at 11:15 a.m.

Forecasters say there isn’t a great chance of more rain on Thursday at Augusta National, though strong wind is expected to greet the afternoon wave of players. Cooling is expected over the rest of the week, with low temperatures Saturday night falling into the upper 30s — unseasonably chilly for Augusta this time of year.

