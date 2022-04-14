Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones and RHP Connor Brogdon to Lehigh Valley (IL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley an undisclosed amount for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media after a game on April 12 in Los Angeles.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Josh Dobbs.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived P Hunter Niswander.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Kemoko Turay to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Juuso Valimake to Stockton (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Jake Christensen to Cleveland (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Connor Dewar from Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Tanner Laczynski,and G Felix Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended that Tucson F Bokondji Imama six games for his actions during a game on April 9 at Rockford.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired F John Beecher. Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.

TEXAS STARS — Reassigned G Max Jurusik and D Max Martin to Idaho (ECHL) on loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned F Stephen Baylis to Rapid City (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Kyle Betts to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER MLS Next Pro

ORLANDO CITY B — Signed M Victor Yan to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Announced M Neicer Acosta has received his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa and is now available to compete for the Lions.

USL W League

USL W LEAGUE — Announced the addition of Stockton as an expansion team for the 2023 season.

