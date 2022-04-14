Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
April 14, 2022
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Phoenix Sanders from Durham (IL). Designated RHP Dusten Knight for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez to the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Gosuke Katoh from Buffalo (IL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones and RHP Connor Brogdon to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Bryan Reynolds on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media after a game on April 12 in Los Angeles.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with A.J. Green on a one-year contract. Announced Mark Ahlemeier retired from his equipment manager position after 41 years.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Josh Dobbs.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived P Hunter Niswander.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Kemoko Turay to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Saunders on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Juuso Valimaki to Stockton (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Jake Christensen to Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Connor Dewar from Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Tanner Laczynski and G Felix Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended that Tucson F Bokondji Imama six games for his actions during a game on April 9 at Rockford.

HERSHEY BEARS — Signed LW Julian Napavnik to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired F John Beecher. Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired D Jack McNeely.

TEXAS STARS — Reassigned G Max Jurusik and D Max Martin to Idaho (ECHL) on loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned F Stephen Baylis to Rapid City (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Greg Campbell and F Eric Neiley from reserve. Placed D Dalton Thrower and F Carlos Fornaris on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed D Josh Burnside on reserve and Fs Gianluca Esteves (April 2) and Brandon Yeamans (April 1) on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Jordan Papirny. Activated D Blake Siebealer and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Jones and Kellen Jones on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Casey Johnson from injured reserve. Placed G Colton Point and D Matt Stief effective on injured reserve effective April 10.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Andrew McLean from injured reserve. Placed F Timur Ibragimov on injured reserve effective April 5.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed D Kenton Helgesen on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL). Returned G Marc Gosselin to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Kyle Betts to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER
MLS Next Pro

ORLANDO CITY B — Signed M Victor Yan to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Announced M Neicer Acosta has received his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa and is now available to compete for the Lions.

USL W League

USL W LEAGUE — Announced the addition of Stockton as an expansion team for the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST – Named Karl Baptiste Jr. assistant men’s basketball coach.

Top Stories