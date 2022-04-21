Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C/1B Stephen Vogt on the 10-day IL. Reinstated C Austin Allen from the Covid-19 IL. Designated RHP Miguel Romero for assignment. Announced that C/1B Christian Bethancourt had the substitute player designation removed and is now officially on the 40-man roster.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF Matt Davidson from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Reno. Designated RHP Matt Peacock for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL) on loan.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled C Mark Kastelic from Belleville (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Carter Savoie to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Adam Wilsby to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) loan. Signed LW Peter Crinella to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
MAINE MARINERS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Providence (AHL) loan.
KANSAS ST. — Named Phil Baier strength and conditioning coach for men’s basketball.
NIAGARA — Named Antone Gray assistant men’s basketball coach.
