Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C/1B Stephen Vogt on the 10-day IL. Reinstated C Austin Allen from the Covid-19 IL. Designated RHP Miguel Romero for assignment. Announced that C/1B Christian Bethancourt had the substitute player designation removed and is now officially on the 40-man roster.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF Matt Davidson from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Reno. Designated RHP Matt Peacock for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL) on loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled C Mark Kastelic from Belleville (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Carter Savoie to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Adam Wilsby to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) loan. Signed LW Peter Crinella to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

MAINE MARINERS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Providence (AHL) loan.

COLLEGE

KANSAS ST. — Named Phil Baier strength and conditioning coach for men’s basketball.

NIAGARA — Named Antone Gray assistant men’s basketball coach.

