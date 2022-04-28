On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 3:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Worcester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Penn Murfee from Tacoma (PCL). Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Jonah Heim on the paternity list. Recalled C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL). Sent RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock for a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Nick Lodolo on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Zach Pop from Jacksonville.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Will Myers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to 4/27. Selected the contract of OF Trayce Thompson from El Paso (PCL). Transferred RHP Austin Adams from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture in a game on April 26 against Atlanta. Fined Miami organization an undisclosed amount for posting the act on social media.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Cece Hooks.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OLB Josh Allen.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Christian Wilkins.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DL Carl Davis.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Declined fifth-year option on QB Daniel Jones. Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Dexter Lawrence.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL) on loan.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Simon Johansson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned G Cayden Primeau and to Laval (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned G Joey Daccord and D Cale Fleury to Charlotte (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released G Ty Taylor from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms with M Andres Cubas on a four-year contract.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Kalisha Keane women’s assistant basketball coach.

Top Stories