Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Worcester (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Penn Murfee from Tacoma (PCL). Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Jonah Heim on the paternity list. Recalled C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL). Sent RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock for a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Nick Lodolo on the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Zach Pop from Jacksonville.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Will Myers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to 4/27. Selected the contract of OF Trayce Thompson from El Paso (PCL). Transferred RHP Austin Adams from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture in a game on April 26 against Atlanta. Fined Miami organization an undisclosed amount for posting the act on social media.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Cece Hooks.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OLB Josh Allen.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Christian Wilkins.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DL Carl Davis.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Declined fifth-year option on QB Daniel Jones. Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Dexter Lawrence.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL) on loan.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Simon Johansson to a two-year, entry-level contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned G Cayden Primeau and to Laval (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned G Joey Daccord and D Cale Fleury to Charlotte (AHL) on loan.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released G Ty Taylor from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms with M Andres Cubas on a four-year contract.
DAYTON — Named Kalisha Keane women’s assistant basketball coach.
