Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended St. Louis 3B Nolan Arenado for two games and fined him and undisclosed amount for his role in the benches-clearing on-field incident in a game against New York Mets on April 27. Suspended LHP Genesis Cabrera for one game and fined him and undisclosed amount for his role in the benches-clearing on-field incident in a game against New York Mets on April 27. Additionally, New York Mets RHP Yoan López was fined an undisclosed amount for contributing to the incitement of the incident. St. Louis RHP Jack Flaherty and New York Mets RHP Taijuan Walker were fined an undisclosed amount for participating in the incident while being on the Injured List.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Worcester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Penn Murfee from Tacoma (PCL). Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Jonah Heim on the paternity list. Recalled C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL). Sent RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock for a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Nick Lodolo on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Zach Pop from Jacksonville.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Will Myers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 27. Selected the contract of OF Trayce Thompson from El Paso (PCL). Transferred RHP Austin Adams from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Alberti Chavez, 1B Leo Seminati and OF Rodney Tennie.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Anthony Arias, OF/3B Brandon Gutzler and RHP Matt Reitz.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Johan Girand, LHP Damian Henderson and RHP Jacob Parker. Released C Bryan De La Rosa.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Leonardo Rodriguez.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Matt Leon.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHPs Zack Jones and Michael Slaten.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHPs Nick Beardsley and Bruce Bell.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHPs Ryan Hare, Stetson Woods, Layne Schnitz-Paxton and OF Dan Robinson to contract extensions. Signed C Duncan Hewitt and RHPs Justin Miller and Michael Schalasky. Released Cs Rob Calabrese, Cordell Dunn Jr. and RHP Justin Wiley.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture in a game on April 26 against Atlanta. Fined Miami organization an undisclosed amount for posting the act on social media. Fined Miami F Markieff Morris an undisclosed amount for interfering with live play while on the bench during a game against Atlanta on April 26.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Cece Hooks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Exercised the fifth-year option on QB Kyler Murray. Acquired WR Marquise Brown and a third-round

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Trey Quinn and CB Donnie Lewis.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OLB Josh Allen.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Christian Wilkins.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DL Carl Davis.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Declined the fifth-year option on QB Daniel Jones. Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Dexter Lawrence.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Trevor Carrick from San Diego (AHL) loan.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned C Jan Jenik to Tucson (AHL) on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Aaron Dell from Rochester (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL) on loan.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Simon Johansson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned G Joey Daccord and D Cale Fleury to Charlotte (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released G Ty Taylor from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired G Mark Hartig as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

MAINE MARINERS — Activated Fs Patrick Shea and Tyler Hinam from reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins and D Marc-Olivier Duquette on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Jonathan Joannette from reserve. Placed F Brendan Locke on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Anderson Julio to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms with M Andres Cubas on a four-year contract.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Kalisha Keane women’s assistant basketball coach.

