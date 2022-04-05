On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tigers 5, Yankees 3

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 5:15 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 35 3 10 3
A.Bddoo lf 4 1 1 2 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0
Benitez lf 1 0 0 0 B.Cwles 3b 2 0 0 0
Grssman rf 3 0 1 0 A.Judge rf 3 0 1 0
R.Cmpos rf 1 0 0 0 Rchrdsn lf 1 0 0 0
Ja.Baez ss 2 1 0 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
H.Cstro ph 1 0 0 0 Gerrero 1b 2 1 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 1 2 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 0
Pacheco 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Vrgas dh 1 1 1 0
Cabrera 1b 3 1 3 3 LMahieu 2b 2 1 1 0
Trklson 1b 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 2 0 1 1
J.Schop 2b 3 0 1 0 L.Sntos ss 1 0 0 0
Mendoza 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Gallo lf 2 0 2 0
V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 R.Green rf 1 0 0 0
K.Lniak cf 1 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 1 0 0 1
W.Cstro dh 2 0 1 0 Salinas cf 2 0 0 1
Garneau dh 1 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 2 0 1 0
Brnhart c 2 0 1 0 Chrinos 2b 2 0 1 0
E.Haase c 2 1 1 0 Hgshoka c 1 0 0 0
Seigler c 2 0 0 0
Detroit 000 300 200 5
New York 010 000 020 3

E_Gonzalez (2). DP_Detroit 1, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 6, New York 11. 2B_Grossman (1), Haase (3). HR_Baddoo (4), Cabrera (2). SB_Vargas (1). CS_Castro (1). SF_Hicks.

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Manning W, 1-1 4 1-3 5 1 1 2 2
Barnes H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Vest 1 1 0 0 0 2
Garcia 1 2 2 2 1 0
Haase S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
New York
Banuelos L, 0-1 3 1-3 6 3 3 1 2
King 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2
Marinaccio 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brito 3 3 2 0 0 4

HBP_Baez by_Banuelos; Garneau by_Brito; Green by_Garcia.

WP_Manning

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Kelvis Velez.

T_3:05. A_5305

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|12 Microsoft Envision: Episode 4
4|12 Knock Your File Storage Security...
4|12 CHARLIE MIKE '22: Perfecting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories