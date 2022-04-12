Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tigers bring 1-0 series lead over Red Sox into game 2

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Boston Red Sox (1-3) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-2)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -127, Tigers +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 in home games last season. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season and totaled 179 home runs.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Red Sox slugged .449 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: day-to-day (illness), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
4|18 FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (16...
4|18 U.S. Infrastructure Deal Impacts on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories