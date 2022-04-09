On Air: Issues in the News
Tigers face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 3:55 am
Chicago White Sox (0-1) vs. Detroit Tigers (1-0)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0); Tigers: Casey Mize (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -152, Tigers +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Tigers pitching staff had a collective 4.32 ERA while averaging 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Chicago went 93-69 overall and 40-41 in road games a season ago. The White Sox averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .256.

INJURIES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Lucas Giolito: day-to-day (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

