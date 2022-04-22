Trending:
Tigers host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (8-4, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-7, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 2.16 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, two strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -141, Rockies +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series.

Detroit has a 5-7 record overall and a 3-6 record in home games. The Tigers have a 2-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado is 8-4 overall and 6-4 at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .347 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has a double and a triple for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 7-for-28 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has three doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Rockies. Kris Bryant is 13-for-35 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

