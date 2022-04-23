Tigers host the Rockies to start 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (8-4, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-7, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 2.16 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, two strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -141, Rockies +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

Detroit has a 3-6 record at home and a 5-7 record overall. The Tigers have a 0-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado is 8-4 overall and 6-4 at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .347 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the majors.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has two doubles and three RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 7-for-28 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Connor Joe has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI while hitting .349 for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 14-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

