Tigers play the Rockies with series tied 1-1

Colorado Rockies (9-5, third in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (6-8, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (1-0, .87 ERA, .87 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -133, Rockies +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit has a 4-7 record at home and a 6-8 record overall. The Tigers are 4-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has gone 6-4 in home games and 9-5 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has two doubles and five RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 9-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with six home runs while slugging .696. Charlie Blackmon is 9-for-30 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .244 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 6-4, .265 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

