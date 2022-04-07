On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 5:52 pm
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Happ ChC 1 4 3 0 .750
Heyward ChC 1 4 2 1 .500
Suzuki ChC 1 2 1 1 .500
Tellez Mil 1 4 2 1 .500
Adames Mil 1 5 2 0 .400
McCutchen Mil 1 5 2 1 .400
Cain Mil 1 3 1 1 .333
Renfroe Mil 1 4 1 0 .250
Wong Mil 1 5 1 1 .200
Contreras ChC 1 3 0 1 .000

Home Runs

Hoerner, Chicago, 1.

Runs Batted In

Cain, Milwaukee, 2; Hoerner, Chicago, 2; Happ, Chicago, 2; Wisdom, Chicago, 1; Yelich, Milwaukee, 1; Adames, Milwaukee, 1.

Pitching

Martin, Chicago, 1-0.

