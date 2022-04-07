NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Happ ChC
|1
|4
|3
|0
|.750
|Heyward ChC
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Suzuki ChC
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Tellez Mil
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Adames Mil
|1
|5
|2
|0
|.400
|McCutchen Mil
|1
|5
|2
|1
|.400
|Cain Mil
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Renfroe Mil
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Wong Mil
|1
|5
|1
|1
|.200
|Contreras ChC
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.000
Home Runs
Hoerner, Chicago, 1.
Runs Batted In
Cain, Milwaukee, 2; Hoerner, Chicago, 2; Happ, Chicago, 2; Wisdom, Chicago, 1; Yelich, Milwaukee, 1; Adames, Milwaukee, 1.
Pitching
Martin, Chicago, 1-0.
