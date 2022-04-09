NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1.000
|Happ ChC
|1
|4
|3
|0
|.750
|Hoskins Phi
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Canha NYM
|2
|6
|4
|2
|.667
|Chisholm Jr. Mia
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|O’Neill StL
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|McNeil NYM
|2
|8
|5
|2
|.625
|C.Taylor LAD
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Lux LAD
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Drury Cin
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
Home Runs
17 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
O’Neill, St. Louis, 5; S.Marte, New York, 4; Drury, Cincinnati, 3; Stallings, Miami, 3; Beer, Arizona, 3; Stephenson, Cincinnati, 3; McNeil, New York, 3; d’Arnaud, Atlanta, 3; 15 tied at 2.
Pitching
11 tied at 1-0.
