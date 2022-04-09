Trending:
The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 12:38 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 1 1 1 2 1.000
Happ ChC 1 4 3 0 .750
Hoskins Phi 1 3 2 2 .667
Canha NYM 2 6 4 2 .667
Chisholm Jr. Mia 1 3 2 1 .667
O’Neill StL 1 3 2 1 .667
McNeil NYM 2 8 5 2 .625
C.Taylor LAD 1 4 2 1 .500
Lux LAD 1 2 1 1 .500
Drury Cin 1 4 2 1 .500

Home Runs

17 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

O’Neill, St. Louis, 5; S.Marte, New York, 4; Drury, Cincinnati, 3; Stallings, Miami, 3; Beer, Arizona, 3; Stephenson, Cincinnati, 3; McNeil, New York, 3; d’Arnaud, Atlanta, 3; 15 tied at 2.

Pitching

11 tied at 1-0.

