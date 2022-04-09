AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Franco TB
|1
|4
|3
|0
|.750
|Jansen Tor
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Pollock ChW
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
|Bogaerts Bos
|1
|5
|3
|2
|.600
|Bichette Tor
|1
|4
|2
|2
|.500
|T.Hernández Tor
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.500
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|1
|4
|2
|2
|.500
|Kwan Cle
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Straw Cle
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Arozarena TB
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
Home Runs
Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 20 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Bregman, Houston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 3; Brown, Oakland, 3; 12 tied at 2.
Pitching
Ray, Seattle, 1-0; Valdez, Houston, 1-0; Barlow, Kansas City, 1-0; M.King, New York, 1-0; Cimber, Toronto, 1-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Montero, Houston, 1-0; Soto, Detroit, 1-0.
