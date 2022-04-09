Trending:
The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 12:38 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Franco TB 1 4 3 0 .750
Jansen Tor 1 3 2 2 .667
Pollock ChW 1 5 3 1 .600
Bogaerts Bos 1 5 3 2 .600
Bichette Tor 1 4 2 2 .500
T.Hernández Tor 1 2 1 2 .500
Guerrero Jr. Tor 1 4 2 2 .500
Kwan Cle 1 2 1 0 .500
Straw Cle 1 4 2 1 .500
Arozarena TB 1 4 2 0 .500

Home Runs

Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 20 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Bregman, Houston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 3; Brown, Oakland, 3; 12 tied at 2.

Pitching

Ray, Seattle, 1-0; Valdez, Houston, 1-0; Barlow, Kansas City, 1-0; M.King, New York, 1-0; Cimber, Toronto, 1-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Montero, Houston, 1-0; Soto, Detroit, 1-0.

