The Associated Press
April 10, 2022 12:21 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Kwan Cle 2 5 3 0 .600
France Sea 2 7 4 1 .571
Pollock ChW 2 7 4 1 .571
Bichette Tor 2 8 4 4 .500
Guerrero Jr. Tor 2 8 4 2 .500
Benintendi KC 2 8 4 0 .500
Robert ChW 2 8 4 1 .500
Meadows Det 2 6 3 3 .500
Santander Bal 2 6 3 1 .500
Verdugo Bos 2 8 4 1 .500

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 21 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Mejía, Tampa Bay, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Brown, Oakland, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Pitching

16 tied at 1-0.

