April 10, 2022 12:21 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Happ ChC 2 7 5 3 .714
Arenado StL 2 8 5 3 .625
Tsutsugo Pit 2 7 4 0 .571
Heyward ChC 2 6 3 1 .500
Olson Atl 3 10 5 2 .500
Hosmer SD 3 12 6 2 .500
McNeil NYM 3 13 6 2 .462
Hoskins Phi 3 9 4 3 .444
Nimmo NYM 2 9 4 3 .444
Riley Atl 3 9 4 3 .444

Home Runs

Segura, Philadelphia, 2; 24 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

O’Neill, St. Louis, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Happ, Chicago, 4; Alonso, New York, 4; S.Marte, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Pitching

19 tied at 1-0.

