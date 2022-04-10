NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Happ ChC
|2
|7
|5
|3
|.714
|Arenado StL
|2
|8
|5
|3
|.625
|Tsutsugo Pit
|2
|7
|4
|0
|.571
|Heyward ChC
|2
|6
|3
|1
|.500
|Olson Atl
|3
|10
|5
|2
|.500
|Hosmer SD
|3
|12
|6
|2
|.500
|McNeil NYM
|3
|13
|6
|2
|.462
|Hoskins Phi
|3
|9
|4
|3
|.444
|Nimmo NYM
|2
|9
|4
|3
|.444
|Riley Atl
|3
|9
|4
|3
|.444
Home Runs
Segura, Philadelphia, 2; 24 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
O’Neill, St. Louis, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Happ, Chicago, 4; Alonso, New York, 4; S.Marte, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.
Pitching
19 tied at 1-0.
