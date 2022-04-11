AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Kwan Cle
|4
|13
|9
|6
|.692
|Franco TB
|3
|11
|6
|1
|.545
|Rosario Cle
|4
|18
|8
|3
|.444
|Seager Tex
|3
|13
|6
|3
|.462
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|3
|11
|5
|3
|.455
|Verdugo Bos
|3
|11
|5
|1
|.455
|N.Lowe Tex
|3
|11
|5
|0
|.455
|Meadows Det
|3
|9
|4
|3
|.444
|Bregman Hou
|4
|14
|6
|4
|.429
|Ramírez Cle
|4
|16
|6
|3
|.375
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Jansen, Toronto, 2; Rizzo, New York, 2; Vaughn, Chicago, 2; B.Miller, Texas, 2; Haniger, Seattle, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 16 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Rizzo, New York, 6; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Sánchez, Minnesota, 5; B.Miller, Texas, 5; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Mercado, Cleveland, 5; 9 tied at 4.
Pitching
22 tied at 1-0.
