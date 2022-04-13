NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Happ ChC
|3
|10
|7
|3
|.700
|Olson Atl
|6
|19
|9
|6
|.474
|Canha NYM
|5
|17
|8
|2
|.471
|C.Taylor LAD
|3
|11
|5
|1
|.455
|Hosmer SD
|5
|18
|8
|2
|.444
|Belt SF
|4
|16
|7
|4
|.438
|Arenado StL
|4
|16
|7
|5
|.438
|Lux LAD
|4
|12
|5
|3
|.417
|Suzuki ChC
|4
|12
|5
|4
|.417
|Castillo Pit
|4
|13
|5
|2
|.385
Home Runs
Suzuki, Chicago, 3; Arenado, St. Louis, 3; 11 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Arenado, St. Louis, 9; Suzuki, Chicago, 8; Profar, San Diego, 7; O’Neill, St. Louis, 6; Franco, Washington, 6; 7 tied at 5.
Pitching
Megill, New York, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.
