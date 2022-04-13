Trending:
The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 1:12 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Happ ChC 3 10 7 3 .700
Olson Atl 6 19 9 6 .474
Canha NYM 5 17 8 2 .471
C.Taylor LAD 3 11 5 1 .455
Hosmer SD 5 18 8 2 .444
Belt SF 4 16 7 4 .438
Arenado StL 4 16 7 5 .438
Lux LAD 4 12 5 3 .417
Suzuki ChC 4 12 5 4 .417
Castillo Pit 4 13 5 2 .385

Home Runs

Suzuki, Chicago, 3; Arenado, St. Louis, 3; 11 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Arenado, St. Louis, 9; Suzuki, Chicago, 8; Profar, San Diego, 7; O’Neill, St. Louis, 6; Franco, Washington, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Pitching

Megill, New York, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.

