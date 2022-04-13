Trending:
The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 1:11 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Kwan Cle 5 15 10 7 .667
Choi TB 5 13 8 3 .615
Franco TB 5 20 11 5 .550
O.Miller Cle 5 16 8 6 .500
Meadows Det 4 13 6 5 .462
Ramírez Cle 5 21 9 4 .429
Benintendi KC 5 17 7 2 .412
Springer Tor 5 22 9 5 .409
Vaughn ChW 3 10 4 2 .400
Rosario Cle 5 23 9 3 .391

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 3; 15 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Brown, Oakland, 8; Mercado, Cleveland, 8; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 6; Rizzo, New York, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; 6 tied at 5.

Pitching

25 tied at 1-0.

