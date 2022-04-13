AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Kwan Cle
|5
|15
|10
|7
|.667
|Choi TB
|5
|13
|8
|3
|.615
|Franco TB
|5
|20
|11
|5
|.550
|O.Miller Cle
|5
|16
|8
|6
|.500
|Meadows Det
|4
|13
|6
|5
|.462
|Ramírez Cle
|5
|21
|9
|4
|.429
|Benintendi KC
|5
|17
|7
|2
|.412
|Springer Tor
|5
|22
|9
|5
|.409
|Vaughn ChW
|3
|10
|4
|2
|.400
|Rosario Cle
|5
|23
|9
|3
|.391
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 3; 15 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Brown, Oakland, 8; Mercado, Cleveland, 8; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 6; Rizzo, New York, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; 6 tied at 5.
Pitching
25 tied at 1-0.
