The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 3:52 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Choi TB 6 16 9 4 .563
Kwan Cle 6 19 10 7 .526
O.Miller Cle 6 21 11 8 .524
Ramírez Cle 6 25 12 5 .480
Meadows Det 5 17 8 5 .471
J.Crawford Sea 6 19 8 3 .421
Benintendi KC 5 17 7 2 .412
Santander Bal 6 15 6 1 .400
Guerrero Jr. Tor 6 23 9 6 .391
Franco TB 6 25 11 5 .440

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 4; Rizzo, New York, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 14 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Brown, Oakland, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 8; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Rizzo, New York, 7; Bregman, Houston, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.

