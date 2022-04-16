Trending:
The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 12:17 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Choi TB 7 19 10 5 .526
O.Miller Cle 7 23 12 8 .522
Ramírez Cle 7 28 13 6 .464
Kwan Cle 7 22 10 7 .455
J.Crawford Sea 7 24 10 3 .417
Meadows Det 7 24 10 5 .417
Franco TB 8 33 13 5 .394
Guerrero Jr. Tor 8 30 11 7 .367
Devers Bos 7 30 11 6 .367
Lopez KC 7 20 7 3 .350

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Brown, Oakland, 8; 10 tied at 7.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; 21 tied at 1-0.

