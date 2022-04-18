NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arenado StL
|8
|30
|13
|9
|.433
|Olson Was
|11
|38
|16
|7
|.421
|Hayes Pit
|9
|30
|12
|5
|.400
|Suzuki ChC
|9
|25
|10
|7
|.400
|Hosmer SD
|10
|37
|14
|3
|.378
|Joe Col
|9
|36
|13
|8
|.361
|Bell Was
|11
|40
|14
|9
|.350
|Happ ChC
|8
|26
|9
|3
|.346
|Belt SF
|7
|29
|10
|6
|.345
|El.Díaz Col
|8
|29
|10
|3
|.345
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 6 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10; Bell, Washington, 10; Profar, San Diego, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; 5 tied at 8.
Pitching
Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; 14 tied at 1-0.
