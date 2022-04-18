On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
April 18, 2022 2:48 pm
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arenado StL 8 30 13 9 .433
Olson Was 11 38 16 7 .421
Hayes Pit 9 30 12 5 .400
Suzuki ChC 9 25 10 7 .400
Hosmer SD 10 37 14 3 .378
Joe Col 9 36 13 8 .361
Bell Was 11 40 14 9 .350
Happ ChC 8 26 9 3 .346
Belt SF 7 29 10 6 .345
El.Díaz Col 8 29 10 3 .345

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 6 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10; Bell, Washington, 10; Profar, San Diego, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Pitching

Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; 14 tied at 1-0.

