AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|O.Miller Cle
|9
|28
|14
|9
|.500
|Ramírez Cle
|9
|35
|16
|6
|.457
|Choi TB
|10
|26
|11
|6
|.423
|Meadows Det
|7
|24
|10
|5
|.417
|Anderson ChW
|7
|28
|11
|4
|.393
|Kwan Cle
|8
|26
|10
|7
|.385
|Franco TB
|10
|42
|16
|8
|.381
|N.Lowe Tex
|9
|35
|13
|3
|.371
|Benintendi KC
|8
|28
|10
|2
|.357
|Margot TB
|9
|31
|11
|2
|.355
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Brown, Oakland, 9; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; France, Seattle, 9; 8 tied at 8.
Pitching
Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 13 tied at 1-0.
