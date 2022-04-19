Trending:
The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 12:45 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arenado StL 8 30 13 9 .433
Suzuki ChC 10 28 12 9 .429
Olson Was 11 38 16 7 .421
Hosmer SD 10 37 14 3 .378
Hayes Pit 10 35 13 5 .371
Joe Col 10 39 14 8 .359
M.Machado SD 12 48 17 10 .354
Bell Was 11 40 14 9 .350
Happ ChC 9 29 10 3 .345
Belt SF 7 29 10 6 .345

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 6 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10; Bell, Washington, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; Profar, San Diego, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; 7 tied at 8.

Pitching

Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; Manaea, San Diego, 2-1; 13 tied at 1-0.

