The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 12:44 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
O.Miller Cle 9 28 14 9 .500
Ramírez Cle 9 35 16 6 .457
Choi TB 10 26 11 6 .423
Meadows Det 7 24 10 5 .417
Anderson ChW 7 28 11 4 .393
Kwan Cle 8 26 10 7 .385
Franco TB 10 42 16 8 .381
N.Lowe Tex 9 35 13 3 .371
Benintendi KC 8 28 10 2 .357
Margot TB 9 31 11 2 .355

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Brown, Oakland, 9; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; France, Seattle, 9; 8 tied at 8.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Montas, Oakland, 2-1; 12 tied at 1-0.

