AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|O.Miller Cle
|9
|28
|14
|9
|.500
|Ramírez Cle
|9
|35
|16
|6
|.457
|Choi TB
|10
|26
|11
|6
|.423
|Franco TB
|11
|47
|19
|9
|.404
|Anderson ChW
|7
|28
|11
|4
|.393
|Lopez KC
|9
|26
|10
|3
|.385
|Kwan Cle
|8
|26
|10
|7
|.385
|Benintendi KC
|9
|32
|12
|2
|.375
|Meadows Det
|8
|27
|10
|5
|.370
|N.Lowe Tex
|9
|35
|13
|3
|.371
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 4; 10 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Marsh, Los Angeles, 10; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Brown, Oakland, 9; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; France, Seattle, 9; 10 tied at 8.
Pitching
Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Montas, Oakland, 2-1; Ray, Seattle, 2-1; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 2-1.
