Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 12:27 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
O.Miller Cle 9 28 14 9 .500
Ramírez Cle 9 35 16 6 .457
Choi TB 10 26 11 6 .423
Franco TB 11 47 19 9 .404
Anderson ChW 7 28 11 4 .393
Lopez KC 9 26 10 3 .385
Kwan Cle 8 26 10 7 .385
Benintendi KC 9 32 12 2 .375
Meadows Det 8 27 10 5 .370
N.Lowe Tex 9 35 13 3 .371

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Marsh, Los Angeles, 10; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Brown, Oakland, 9; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; France, Seattle, 9; 10 tied at 8.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Montas, Oakland, 2-1; Ray, Seattle, 2-1; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 2-1.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories