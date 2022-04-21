NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Olson Atl 14 50 20 9 .400 Suzuki ChC 12 31 12 9 .387 Hosmer SD 12 45 17 4 .378 Edman StL 10 35 13 4 .371 Arenado StL 10 38 14 10 .368 M.Machado SD 14 53 19 12 .358 Bell Was 14 48 17 10 .354 Bryant Col 11 43 15 11 .349 Joe Col 11 43 15 8 .349 Freeman LAD 12 48 16 9 .333

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Profar, San Diego, 4; Belt, San Francisco, 4; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 4; Lindor, New York, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 16; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Profar, San Diego, 11; Bell, Washington, 11; S.Marte, New York, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Pitching

Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 2-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; 6 tied at 2-1.

