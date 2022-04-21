On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
April 21, 2022 12:46 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Olson Atl 14 50 20 9 .400
Suzuki ChC 12 31 12 9 .387
Hosmer SD 12 45 17 4 .378
Edman StL 10 35 13 4 .371
Arenado StL 10 38 14 10 .368
M.Machado SD 14 53 19 12 .358
Bell Was 14 48 17 10 .354
Bryant Col 11 43 15 11 .349
Joe Col 11 43 15 8 .349
Freeman LAD 12 48 16 9 .333

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Profar, San Diego, 4; Belt, San Francisco, 4; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 4; Lindor, New York, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 16; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Profar, San Diego, 11; Bell, Washington, 11; S.Marte, New York, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Pitching

Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 2-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; 6 tied at 2-1.

