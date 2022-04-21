On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 12:45 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ramírez Cle 12 47 20 7 .426
Franco TB 12 51 20 9 .392
Kwan Cle 11 34 13 10 .382
N.Lowe Tex 11 43 16 3 .372
Benintendi KC 10 35 13 3 .371
Lopez KC 10 30 11 3 .367
Anderson ChW 9 36 12 4 .333
Straw Cle 12 46 15 14 .326
Verdugo Bos 12 40 13 4 .325
Bogaerts Bos 11 44 14 6 .318

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Brown, Oakland, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 10; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; France, Seattle, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; 10 tied at 8.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 4 tied at 2-1.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories