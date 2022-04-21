AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ramírez Cle
|12
|47
|20
|7
|.426
|Franco TB
|12
|51
|20
|9
|.392
|Kwan Cle
|11
|34
|13
|10
|.382
|N.Lowe Tex
|11
|43
|16
|3
|.372
|Benintendi KC
|10
|35
|13
|3
|.371
|Lopez KC
|10
|30
|11
|3
|.367
|Anderson ChW
|9
|36
|12
|4
|.333
|Straw Cle
|12
|46
|15
|14
|.326
|Verdugo Bos
|12
|40
|13
|4
|.325
|Bogaerts Bos
|11
|44
|14
|6
|.318
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 8 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Brown, Oakland, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 10; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; France, Seattle, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; 10 tied at 8.
Pitching
Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 4 tied at 2-1.
